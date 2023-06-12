The Hack To Always Keep Your Drive-Thru Maccas Chips Hot And Fresh

There's nothing worse than getting home with your takeaway, only for your chips to have gotten cold and soggy.

One Maccas fan, however, is making sure that never happens again after revealing the best way to keep your Maccas chips hotter for longer.

In a video posted to TikTok, Tabby Louise revealed that all we need to do is cover the chips with a paper napkin.

"McDonald's hack! Put some tissue in the fries to keep them warm for takeout. Keeps the heat in. Best trick I ever came up with," she revealed in the video.

"I do it every time I go."

When Louise arrived home with her order, she claimed the chips were "still warm".

Many in the comments were shocked at the hack, saying they couldn't wait to test it out.

"I'm trying this," one user claimed.

"I TRIED THIS ONCE, AND IT WORKS!!!! Thank you for reminding me to do it," said another.