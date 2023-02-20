The Growing Push To Ban Building Product Causing The 'New Asbestosis' Killing Young Australian Tradies

Here's why:

WHAT IS SILICOSIS? Silicosis is a lung disease mainly caused by inhaling silica, a mineral commonly found in certain types of rock or soil.

Silica dust is created by cutting, drilling, grinding or polishing certain types of stone, rock, sand and clay.

Over time, inhaling the dust causes inflammation, scarring of the lung tissue and stiffening of the lungs, making it difficult to breathe

WHAT IS SILICA? A naturally occurring mineral found in soil, sand, granite and many other rocks.

It is also found in commercial products such as artificial (engineered) stone, bricks, concrete, drywall, mortar and tiles, and even in some plastics and recycled building products.

HOW COMMON IS SILICOSIS? The full scale and impact of silicosis in Australia is still unknown but the numbers are increasing.

More than 600 workers in NSW, Victoria and Queensland have silicosis and up to 10,000 will develop lung cancer in their lifetimes from silica dust.

WHY ARE THE NUMBERS INCREASING? This is thought to mainly be a result of the housing boom, where the demand for artificial stone for kitchen, bathroom and laundry benchtops has increased.

However, exposures in tunnelling and road building may also have contributed, with a resurgence of cases also in the mining industry

SYMPTOMS OF SILICOSIS:

Shortness of breath, a dry or productive (sputum) cough, wheeze, tiredness, chest pain and weight loss are symptons.

WHAT RULES ARE CURRENTLY IN PLACE TO PROTECT WORKERS? Workers must not be exposed to levels of silica dust greater than 0.05 mg/m3 over an eight hour working day, for a five day working week.

Queensland has led the way on this, banning dry-cutting, grinding or polishing of engineered stone and dry-cutting is now banned in most Australian states.

AAP with The Project.