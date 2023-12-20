The Project

The Grinch Helps Arrest A Woman Who Lied About Christmas Being Stolen

The Grinch really did save Christmas in Florida.

A Floridian police officer dressed up as the Grinch to arrest Shana Hudson for allegedly falsely reporting her house had been burgled.

Hudson said the thief had stolen her children’s Christmas presents. Local detectives then worked to not only solve the case but also organise gift donations for Hudson and her family for Christmas.

But it was later discovered that Hudson had not been robbed, but had stored the “stolen” gifts, which included two flat-screen TVs, at a family member’s house.

When arresting Hudson, an officer from Lee County Sheriff’s Office dressed up as the Grinch that Stole Christmas.

The arrest was shared by the Sheriff’s Office with the caption “Riiiing Riiiing Hey Shana, Who-ville Called, they want their Grinch back”.

“This pathetic behaviour is unacceptable, especially given the circumstances this holiday season,” stated Sheriff Carmine Marceno.

“This woman took advantage of the system and is now paying the price for her selfish choices.”

Flood Clean-Up Bill Could Be In The Billions As Far North Queensland Begins Counting The Damage Cost

Some communities in Far North Queensland are still cut off as the clean-up starts in other parts of the state, with the rebuild expected to cost billions.
