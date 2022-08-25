The Greens Are Pushing For Rent Freezes Amid A Cost Of Living Crisis, But Not Everyone Is Convinced

Since June last year, rents have soared 9.1 per cent across capital cities and 10.8 per cent in regional areas, with wages, only going up by around 2 per cent. As such, many Aussies are struggling with rental prices, causing The Greens to propose what they believe could be a solution.

The Greens are calling for the government to consider a rental price freeze, given the spiralling cost of living and lack of wage growth.

So what are the Greens asking for?

Housing spokesperson and Greens MP Max Chandler-Mather said: 'Rents are out of control, millions of Australian renters are struggling to pay the rent.

"In a context where wages have been only going up by just over 2 per cent, I think it's eminently reasonable to say that we just need to pause rents for a little while and regulate them in a way that ensures people aren't being evicted or shoved on the street."

"Under our policy, which is actually relatively moderate, it wouldn't be until 2029 that wages would reach the same proportion as rents pre the pandemic."

Chandler-Mather stated the government would see more families sleeping in their cars if they do not act now to prevent this crisis becoming a ‘national tragedy’.

CEO of the NSW Tenants Union, Leo Patterson Ross, said the government should properly consider the Greens idea for a freeze.

"We think this is a really interesting idea, it does need to be worked through because it's not as simple as the federal government declaring it, but we certainly think that rents are currently unaffordable," Mr Ross said.

Brendan Coates, an economist from the Grattan Institute, said a rent freeze would deter developers from building new houses which are badly needed in Australia.

'Rent control has a seductive, intuitive appeal which is that if you basically cap rent increases, then you're going to protect renters that are struggling to pay higher rental costs,' he told the ABC.

Mr Chandler-Mathers disputes this notion, stating there is no evidence that rent stabilisation or rental price control decreased the supply of housing.

'In some instances, that actually increases the supply of affordable housing to buy because some investors might sell their homes, which is actually a good thing,' Mr Chandler-Mather said.

He added that rent control should be considered as part of a holistic strategy to improve housing affordability and not the only policy.