The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

The ‘Green Comet’ Set To Pass Closest To Earth This Week For The First Time In 50,000 Years

The ‘Green Comet’ Set To Pass Closest To Earth This Week For The First Time In 50,000 Years

The 1-kilometre-wide comet will pass Earth early Thursday morning, February 2, giving Australians the chance to catch a glimpse of the “green comet”.

The Planetary Society believes that the green comet has not been this close to passing Earth for 50,000 years.

The green comet, called Comet 2022 E3 (ZTF), was discovered by the Zwicky Transient Facility’s wide-field camera at the Palomar Observatory in California in March 2022.

The comet will be visible from Australia from February 5; however, the best time to see it will be between February 9-11.

“It won’t be green to the naked eye, maybe with a substantial telescope, but it will mostly be through astrophotography,” UQ astrophysicist Dr Ben Pope told ABC News.

“Nearly everything in astronomy is basically white to the naked eye except, like, red giant stars, and Mars appears a little red, Jupiter is quite noticeably yellow.”

“Basically, they’re very faint; you get a lot of people who go outside and wait and wait, and say, ‘I didn’t see anything’, but that’s because you’re in the inner suburbs, even outer suburbs it’ll be hard,” Dr Pope said.

Mattel Unveils First-Ever Barbie Doll With Scoliosis
NEXT STORY

Mattel Unveils First-Ever Barbie Doll With Scoliosis

Advertisement

Related Articles

Mattel Unveils First-Ever Barbie Doll With Scoliosis

Mattel Unveils First-Ever Barbie Doll With Scoliosis

Barbie doll creator Mattel has introduced their first doll with scoliosis.
Big Comeback News Is On The Horizon With The Dodo Looking For A Return To Our Lives

Big Comeback News Is On The Horizon With The Dodo Looking For A Return To Our Lives

No, Oasis aren't getting back together. No, Michael Jordan isn't lacing his hi-tops back up for the Chicago Bulls. Go back even further.
Basketball Coach Fired For Impersonating Thirteen-Year-Old To Try And Win Game

Basketball Coach Fired For Impersonating Thirteen-Year-Old To Try And Win Game

Where’s Air Bud when you need him?
Iranian Couple Jailed For 10 Years For Dancing In Public

Iranian Couple Jailed For 10 Years For Dancing In Public

An Iranian couple has been jailed for 10 years for dancing in front of a landmark in Tehran.
Priscilla Presley Is Challenging The Validity Of Lisa Marie Presley's Will

Priscilla Presley Is Challenging The Validity Of Lisa Marie Presley's Will

Priscilla Presley has filed legal documents disputing who oversees the estate of her late daughter Lisa Marie Presley.