The ‘Green Comet’ Set To Pass Closest To Earth This Week For The First Time In 50,000 Years

The Planetary Society believes that the green comet has not been this close to passing Earth for 50,000 years.

The green comet, called Comet 2022 E3 (ZTF), was discovered by the Zwicky Transient Facility’s wide-field camera at the Palomar Observatory in California in March 2022.

The comet will be visible from Australia from February 5; however, the best time to see it will be between February 9-11.

“It won’t be green to the naked eye, maybe with a substantial telescope, but it will mostly be through astrophotography,” UQ astrophysicist Dr Ben Pope told ABC News.

“Nearly everything in astronomy is basically white to the naked eye except, like, red giant stars, and Mars appears a little red, Jupiter is quite noticeably yellow.”

“Basically, they’re very faint; you get a lot of people who go outside and wait and wait, and say, ‘I didn’t see anything’, but that’s because you’re in the inner suburbs, even outer suburbs it’ll be hard,” Dr Pope said.