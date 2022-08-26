The Great Australian Dog Survey Has Revealed The Most Popular Dog Names In Australia For 2022

The Great Australian Dog Survey has revealed the most popular names Aussies are giving their puppies in 2022. The annual survey by Scratch asked 13,000 owners what they have named their dogs in the last year.

Topping the list is Luna, that climbed four spaces to overtake Buddy, which has fallen to third. Charlie claimed the second spot for 2022. So here are the names that made the Top Ten for 2022: Luna Charlie Buddy Ruby Frankie Bella Archie Molly Daisy Tilly

The survey also revealed the most popular dog breeds in Australia, with Cavoodles (Poodle cross Cavalier King Charles) claiming the top spot. The ever-popular Labrador Retriever was the second most popular dog breed, while Greyhounds climbed five places since 2021 to come third. These were the Top Ten most popular dog breeds for 2022: Cavoodle Labrador Retriever Greyhound Border Collie Golden Retriever Goldendoodle Labradoodle German Shepherd English Staffordshire Bull Terrier French Bulldog

So if you’re looking for a unique name to not confuse your dog at the park, avoid those!