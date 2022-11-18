'The Goonies' House Is Up For Sale In Oregon For USD$1.65 Million

The home featured in The Goonies has been listed for sale following extensive restorations.

Located in Astoria, Oregon, the four-bedroom property featured prominently in the 1985 adventure comedy classic.

The home has consistently been a visitable site for fans of the film since its release, and now one could soon call it home.

The current homeowner, Sanid Preston, purchased the property back in 2001 and has welcomed in fans for visits prior to the restoration efforts.

"We've heard from fans, and we're talking to real estate agents and buyers who have been pre-approved for a mortgage," said Jordan Miller of John L. Scott Real Estate, per Oregon Live.

Miller said the current owner is hoping the new owner will love the home as much as she did.