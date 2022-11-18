The Project

'The Goonies' House Is Up For Sale In Oregon For USD$1.65 Million

Calling all Goonies fans, if you're in the market for a new house in Oregon, this could be the one for you.

The home featured in The Goonies has been listed for sale following extensive restorations.

Located in Astoria, Oregon, the four-bedroom property featured prominently in the 1985 adventure comedy classic.

The home has consistently been a visitable site for fans of the film since its release, and now one could soon call it home.

The current homeowner, Sanid Preston, purchased the property back in 2001 and has welcomed in fans for visits prior to the restoration efforts. 

"We've heard from fans, and we're talking to real estate agents and buyers who have been pre-approved for a mortgage," said Jordan Miller of John L. Scott Real Estate, per Oregon Live

Miller said the current owner is hoping the new owner will love the home as much as she did.

Pilot Reaches Out Of Plane Window To Grab Passengers Phone

Heartwarming footage has emerged of a pilot reaching out the cockpit window to retrieve a passenger's phone.
It’s the busiest time of year, and Australia Post is making sure every letter to Santa will make its way on time.
Pets that eat a wet food diet cause as much CO2 emission as an average person.
Mozzies are horrible at the best of times, but farms in flood-devastated NSW are being hit with clouds of mosquitoes in horrendous volumes.
The State Emergency Services (SES) commissioner Carlene York said it is the worst flood crisis the NSW State Emergency Service has ever faced, with more flooding expected “until after Christmas”.