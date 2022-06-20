The Future Is Here With Digital Sick Notes For When You're Feeling Unwell

When you're sick with something like a cold, food poisoning, or a chronic health problem, the last thing you want to do is cart yourself off to sit in a waiting room all for a piece of paper so you can take the day off work.

Yet, we all do it because that's just 'the way it is' - not anymore!

The future is here. Most likely due to the pandemic as people try to reduce how many sick people we have wandering around unnecessarily.

New digital medical apps are connecting doctors and pharmacists with patients who simply need a medical certificate or a repeat prescription.

Apps such as The Sicky App in Sydney, Instant Scripts, UpDoc and PrimeMedic all enable patients to get in touch via an app or website to obtain their medical certificate, typically for a small fee.

The certificates are then easily downloaded onto the user's phone.

It can be saved as a document, attached to an email or printed off.

'Sicky App' founded by Mr Avinsah Vazirani told News.com.au that a medical assessment is required and are thorough enough to ensure anyone attempting to deliberately 'chuck a sickie' will likely not receive a certificate.

Out of all the cases assessed through Sicky, Mr Vazirani revealed about 10% are rejected.