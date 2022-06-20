The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

The Future Is Here With Digital Sick Notes For When You're Feeling Unwell

The Future Is Here With Digital Sick Notes For When You're Feeling Unwell

Many of us have struggled with facing the doctors when we feel terrible, just to get a sick note for work. Now, there's a better digital option.

When you're sick with something like a cold, food poisoning, or a chronic health problem, the last thing you want to do is cart yourself off to sit in a waiting room all for a piece of paper so you can take the day off work.

Yet, we all do it because that's just 'the way it is' - not anymore!

The future is here. Most likely due to the pandemic as people try to reduce how many sick people we have wandering around unnecessarily. 

New digital medical apps are connecting doctors and pharmacists with patients who simply need a medical certificate or a repeat prescription.

Apps such as The Sicky App in Sydney, Instant Scripts, UpDoc and PrimeMedic all enable patients to get in touch via an app or website to obtain their medical certificate, typically for a small fee. 

The certificates are then easily downloaded onto the user's phone. 

It can be saved as a document, attached to an email or printed off.

'Sicky App' founded by Mr Avinsah Vazirani told News.com.au that a medical assessment is required and are thorough enough to ensure anyone attempting to deliberately 'chuck a sickie' will likely not receive a certificate. 

Out of all the cases assessed through Sicky, Mr Vazirani revealed about 10% are rejected. 

Aussie National Treasures, The Wiggles, Have Made It To The Cover Of Rolling Stone Magazine
NEXT STORY

Aussie National Treasures, The Wiggles, Have Made It To The Cover Of Rolling Stone Magazine

Advertisement

Related Articles

Aussie National Treasures, The Wiggles, Have Made It To The Cover Of Rolling Stone Magazine

Aussie National Treasures, The Wiggles, Have Made It To The Cover Of Rolling Stone Magazine

The Wiggles have made history (again!) as they grace the cover of the iconic Rolling Stone magazine.
Disney’s Mickey Mouse Could Lose Exclusivity Rights Within Two Years As Copyright Expires

Disney’s Mickey Mouse Could Lose Exclusivity Rights Within Two Years As Copyright Expires

Iconic Disney character, Mickey Mouse could become part of the public domain as the character reaches the 95-year mark, the point where U.S. copyright laws that state intellectual property on artistic work expire.
Copenhagen Mass Shooting Leaves 3 Dead, Harry Styles 'Devastated' As Concert Is Cancelled

Copenhagen Mass Shooting Leaves 3 Dead, Harry Styles 'Devastated' As Concert Is Cancelled

Police in Denmark say three people were killed and three are in a critical condition, while a 22-year-old Danish man has been arrested after being detained near the site.
Rain-Ravaged Sydney Communities Should Brace For Worst Flooding In 18 Months, Government Says

Rain-Ravaged Sydney Communities Should Brace For Worst Flooding In 18 Months, Government Says

Rain-ravaged communities in Greater Sydney should brace for what could be the worst flooding in the past 18 months, the federal emergency management minister says. 
Anthony Albanese Meets President Zelensky In Ukraine, Pledging $100M In Aid

Anthony Albanese Meets President Zelensky In Ukraine, Pledging $100M In Aid

Anthony Albanese made a surprise, historic visit to Kyiv, Ukraine, meeting president Zelensky for the first time in person.