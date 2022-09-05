The Foolproof Way To Avoid Magpie Swooping Season, According To Experts

Sean “The Birdman” Dooley, from Birdlife Australia, is here to save the day, and season, with his hack on how not to get hacked. And the answer is to feed them. Yep, just like a crying baby or a teenager, simply feed them and they will stop harassing you.

Dooley explains that only 10% of male adult magpies swoop, and they are doing so because they see you as a threat to their hatchlings, but if you feed them, you are no longer a threat but a friend. While it may seem somewhat emasculating that the bird now holds the position of power, it is far better than having them hit the back of your head as you go for your afternoon stroll.

But what do you feed them? Sean suggests wild bird seed mixes from pet stores are the go, but if that isn’t convenient dog food can do the trick.

'Like us, junk food is not good for health so try to avoid most processed food. Too much salt, sugar and fat is not great so try to avoid things like sausage meat, bread or bacon,' he said.

Dooley also went on to say maybe rethink the mince meat.

'Minced meat is not ideal as there is a risk that the scraps will lodge in the side of the bill and become a source of infection. But most importantly, mince meat doesn't have the right balance of nutrients for magpies being deficient in things like calcium.'

Another tip is to remember to be kind to the Magpies all year round, because like kids in the lead-up to Christmas, just being good for a week before the season won’t cut it with some magpies.

Swooping he said, “is usually an indication that they have been treated badly at the hands of humans in the past so to avoid swooping is a year-long project”.

So good luck, stay safe and be nice to our bird friends.