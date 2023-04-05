The First Trailer For The Barbie Movie Has Been Released, And It Is… Surreal

The highly-anticipated Barbie film by Greta Gerwig, will follow Barbie and Ken as they leave their plastic Barbieland for the real world.

Margot Robbie stars in the titular role, while Ryan Gosling plays her love interest, Ken.

But they’re not the only ones playing those characters.

In a nod to the Mattel toys, a whole host of stars will be stepping into the shoes of ‘Barbie’ and ‘Ken’ in a whole host of reiterations of the famous duo.

Dua Lipa, Hari Nef, Ana Cruz Kayne, Sharon Rooney, Alexandra Shipp, Issa Rae, Ritu Arya, Kate McKinnon, Nicola Coughlan, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Scott Evans, Michael Cera, Emerald Fennell, Will Ferrell are just some of the stars that will also feature in the film.

The movie posters introduce each star and the version of Barbie or Ken they will be playing.

For example, Nicola Coughlan’s Barbie is a diplomat, while Dua Lipa will be donning a tail for Mermaid Barbie.

While the exact plot of the film is not known, Gosling and Robbie were spotted rollerblading in Venice Beach while filming.

The film hits cinemas on July 21.

Image: Barbie The Movie