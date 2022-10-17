‘The Crown’ Actors And Staff On Edge As Former UK PM Slams Series For Portrayal of The Family

As Netflix prepares it’s fifth instalment in ‘The Crown’, it has rejected criticism from former British prime minister Sir John Major after he described the series as a “barrel load of nonsense”.

The criticism comes as the new season will reportedly feature scenes in which Major speaks ill of the royal family.

“There was never any discussion between Sir John and the then Prince of Wales about any possible abdication of the late Queen Elizabeth II – nor was such an improbable and improper subject ever raised by the then Prince of Wales (or Sir John). Neither Sir John nor Dame Norma have discussed the Monarchy remotely in these terms,” a spokesperson for Major said.

The spokesperson explained that the scenes “should be seen as nothing other than damaging and malicious fiction. A barrel load of nonsense peddled for no other reason than to provide maximum – and entirely false – dramatic impact.”

Actors, producers and creatives are also said to be “on edge” as preparations are beginning to be made to recreate the moments that led to the death of Princess Diana 25-years-ago, as reported by Deadline.

“We’ve been dreading getting to this point,” Deadline was told by an anonymous source.

“The countdown is two weeks, and while we’re calmly carrying on, it’s fair to acknowledge that there’s a certain anxiety; a palpable sense of being slightly on edge.

“I mean, there’s bombshell sensitivity surrounding this one.”

The online news site was also told by an anonymous writer that although the crash itself won’t be recreated, the events leading up to and after the fateful night will be.

“It’s the run-up: the car leaving The Ritz after midnight with paparazzi in pursuit and then the aftermath with the British Ambassador to France swinging into action with the Foreign Office and then the subsequent constitutional aftermath,” the source told Deadline.

Dominic West, who portrays Prince Charles on the show, said back in June that the newest season of ‘The Crown’ would be “as tumultuous as it gets.”