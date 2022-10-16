The Project

The Competition To See Which Lasts Longer; Liz Truss As British PM Or A Lettuce

The Daily Star, a British tabloid, has pitted Prime Minister Liz Truss against a lettuce in a Twitter poll asking its readers: “which wet lettuce will last longer?”

Currently the newspaper has a live stream on YouTube and is on day 3.

A picture of the Prime Minister sits next to an iceberg lettuce with a pair of stick on eyes as the countdown continues to see if Liz Truss will resign from her position before the lettuce wilts.

On Friday, Truss sacked her finance administrator Kwasi Kwarteng in favour of Tori counterpart, Jeremy Hunt, adding fuel to the speculation that her role as Prime Minister, one she’s held for just a month, looks to have the longevity of an unrefrigerated vegetable.

Nicknamed “the wet lettuce”, Truss backed out on corporation tax cuts earlier this week, it’s now expected to rise to 25% in April instead of being cut to 19%, which would bring in £18b for the new government.

Bookmakers Ladbrokes said, “In what has to be right up there as one of the worst weeks in British politics, the Daily Star lettuce is now odds-on to outlast Liz Truss as PM,” as they slash the odds of the lettuce lasting longer than Liz to 10/11.

Poor Liz. It’s a far cry from the Thatcher nickname of Iron Lady, that’s for sure. Let’s hope things pick up in the UK and they find a leader who can do as well as the bananas in my freezer I’ve earmarked for banana bread. Currently on year 7.

