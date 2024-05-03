The Project

The Child Stars Of Mrs Doubtfire Have Reunited 31 Years After The Movie's Release

Former child stars of the beloved 1993 family comedy Mrs. Doubtfire had a family reunion and snapped a photo together, sending a pang of nostalgia through the hearts of fans of the film.

Lisa Jakub, Matthew Lawrence, and Mara Wilson, who played the Hillard siblings, smiled for the photo that was posted on Lisa's Instagram, captioned:

'The sisters had so much fun hanging out with the brothers. @marawilson and @matthewlawrence still feel like my siblings — even 30 years after filming Mrs Doubtfire.'

Wilson wrote, 'So funny that the same week I went to San Francisco, I got to reunite with my Doubtfire siblings!'

Based on the novel Madame Doubtfire, the family film stars the late Robin Williams as a voice actor who gets divorced and loses custody of his children. Williams comes up with a scheme to see more of his children, by disguising himself as a Scottish nanny to look after his children, who are in the custody of his former wife, Miranda.

Director of Mrs. Doubtfire, Chris Colombus, revealed last November that he had actually been developing a potential sequel to the film, before Robin Williams' passing.

"We had a script that was written and it was the last time I saw Robin," the director told Business Insider. "I went to his house and we sat down and talked about it, and the script was really strong."

"But then Robin passed away, so there will never be a sequel to Mrs Doubtfire," he added.

