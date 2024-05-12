The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

The Chaotic And Drama-Filled Final Of The 2024 Eurovision Song Contest

The Chaotic And Drama-Filled Final Of The 2024 Eurovision Song Contest

If you weren’t one of the mad people who got up at 5am to watch the four-hour Eurovision final, shame on you.

25 nations, 25 songs.

Flamboyant costumes, extravagant performances, a giant denim egg, and of course, pyrotechnics galore. 

The host nation, Sweden, taking a moment for its greatest Eurovision export, ABBA, and crossed live to the holograms in London! 

Saying this year's contest was politically charged is an understatement. Israel’s entry, Eden Golan, was booed as she took to the stage.

And the chaos spilled from the stage to the streets as thousands gathered to protest Israel’s participation in the competition.

And in the eleventh hour, Dutch entry, Joost was disqualified over allegations the singer intimidated a female crew member.

Back inside, millions of people from around the world shelled out 65 cents to cast their vote on who’ll be crowned winner.

Switzerland’s Nemo becoming the first non-binary winner of Eurovision!

Sydney's Warragamba Dam Spilling As NSW Cops More Rain
NEXT STORY

Sydney's Warragamba Dam Spilling As NSW Cops More Rain

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Sydney's Warragamba Dam Spilling As NSW Cops More Rain

    Sydney's Warragamba Dam Spilling As NSW Cops More Rain

    Sydney's Warragamba Dam is spilling over after reaching capacity following a flurry of heavy downpours across the state.
    Oprah Apologises For Decades-Long Involvement In ‘Diet Culture’

    Oprah Apologises For Decades-Long Involvement In ‘Diet Culture’

    Iconic talk show host, Oprah Winfrey, recently apologised for playing a significant role in perpetuating diet culture, expressing her desire to end the cycle of shame surrounding weight.
    The Worldwide Average Screen Time Is Over Six Hours Per Day

    The Worldwide Average Screen Time Is Over Six Hours Per Day

    The worldwide average screen time has crept up three minutes from last year, taking the daily global average to 6 hours and 43 minutes.
    Young People Aren’t Drinking Wine Anymore And Now Vineyards Are Struggling to Survive

    Young People Aren’t Drinking Wine Anymore And Now Vineyards Are Struggling to Survive

    So I’ve just heard through the grapevine that apparently there’s too much wine in the world and it’s your fault.
    Meghan Markle Visits Nigeria After Finding Out She Is ‘43% Nigerian’

    Meghan Markle Visits Nigeria After Finding Out She Is ‘43% Nigerian’

    Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, says it's been "humbling" to find out through a genealogy test that she is partly Nigerian as she met with women in the West African nation.