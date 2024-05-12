The Chaotic And Drama-Filled Final Of The 2024 Eurovision Song Contest

25 nations, 25 songs.

Flamboyant costumes, extravagant performances, a giant denim egg, and of course, pyrotechnics galore.

The host nation, Sweden, taking a moment for its greatest Eurovision export, ABBA, and crossed live to the holograms in London!

Saying this year's contest was politically charged is an understatement. Israel’s entry, Eden Golan, was booed as she took to the stage.

And the chaos spilled from the stage to the streets as thousands gathered to protest Israel’s participation in the competition.

And in the eleventh hour, Dutch entry, Joost was disqualified over allegations the singer intimidated a female crew member.

Back inside, millions of people from around the world shelled out 65 cents to cast their vote on who’ll be crowned winner.

Switzerland’s Nemo becoming the first non-binary winner of Eurovision!