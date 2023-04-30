The Campaign To Save The Iconic Music Venue ‘The Tote’

You Am I, Silverchair, Paul Kelly, Spiderbait, the Hoodoo Gurus, and even international headliners like The White Stripes have played there, with the list of big names going on and on.

A breeding ground for new acts, supporters say like so many beloved live music venues around Australia, the Melbourne institution is vital to the industry.

It’s also in big trouble. After struggling through the pandemic, The Tote’s owners say they have nothing left in the tank and are selling up.

Now, the race is on to save the iconic music venue… again.

People power won in 2010 to save the venue, and Shane Hilton reckons it can prevail again.

He and his partner Leanne, owners of the nearby Last Chance Rock & Roll Bar, have half the funds necessary to save The Tote.

They’re hoping music fans will stump up the rest.

One of the biggest Aussie crowdfunding campaigns in history (second only to Celeste Barber’s bushfire appeal) it’s already more than halfway to its $3 million target.

But with just a week left to raise the rest the heat is on.

If they succeed in saving the pub, Shane says they’ll set up a charitable trust to manage the venue.

The dream is to ensure The Tote never needs saving again.