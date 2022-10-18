The Bureau of Meteorology Wants You To Stop Calling Them By The Name Everyone Uses

It’s the acronym all of Australia use when referring to the Bureau of Meteorology and have today issued a bizarre request by declaring they no longer want to be called the BOM.

The government agency today sent out a press release asking all media outlets change their style guides in support of the body.

"With an ever-increasing number of severe weather events, it is more crucial than ever that the Bureau of Meteorology's insights, wisdom, data and information are shared, understood and acted upon," the Bureau said in a statement.

"To support this need, the Bureau of Meteorology asks that media outlets update editorial style to ensure references to the organisation are by its full name, the Bureau of Meteorology or the Bureau for short, and not BOM or the Weather Bureau.

"This aligns with the Meteorology Act 1955."

It’s safe to say Twitter didn’t take the news lightly.

The Bureau’s own weather website and app currently use the branding “BOM Weather”.