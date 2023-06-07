The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

The Bureau of Meteorology Has Placed Australia On ‘El Nino’ Alert

The Bureau of Meteorology Has Placed Australia On ‘El Nino’ Alert

The Bureau of Meteorology has placed Australia on ‘El Nino’ alert, with experts revealing there’s a 70% chance of the climate system developing by the end of the year.

For those who don't know, 'El Nino' can have a major effect on our weather across all seasons.

It can reduce rainfall, push daytime temperatures up in Winter and Spring, and increase the risk of heat waves, bushfires and coral bleaching on the Great Barrier Reef. 

The updates by the bureau came through on Tuesday night, where they reported there was now “roughly three times the normal chance" of an 'El Nino' shaping since 2016. 

This follows back-to-back 'El Nino' events, which saw higher rainfall and lower temperatures across eastern Australia. In the past, the bureau had previously listed Australia on the El Nino watch. 

There is also evidence to suggest that Australia has already started to dry after 3 years of above-average national rainfall. May of this year was the second driest May ever recorded. 

Human Rights Campaign Issue State Of Emergency For LGBTQI+ Community In U.S.
NEXT STORY

Human Rights Campaign Issue State Of Emergency For LGBTQI+ Community In U.S.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Human Rights Campaign Issue State Of Emergency For LGBTQI+ Community In U.S.

Human Rights Campaign Issue State Of Emergency For LGBTQI+ Community In U.S.

One of the largest LGBTQI+ civil rights organisations in the United States has declared a state of emergency, citing a record-breaking wave of legislation targeting the LGBTQI+ community.
Aussie Mum Angers In-Laws With Rules About Visiting Her Newborn

Aussie Mum Angers In-Laws With Rules About Visiting Her Newborn

An Aussie mum has angered her in-laws after setting rules about visiting her newborn.
Fraser Island Officially Recognised By Indigenous Name 'K'Gari'

Fraser Island Officially Recognised By Indigenous Name 'K'Gari'

Queensland's Fraser Island will now be officially known by its traditional indigenous name K'Gari, in a historic move for the state.
Aussie's 'Embarrassing' Banana Hack To Save Money At Woolies Is Shamed By His Girlfriend

Aussie's 'Embarrassing' Banana Hack To Save Money At Woolies Is Shamed By His Girlfriend

An Aussie man has been outed by his girlfriend for his frugal way of buying bananas at Woolies.
Australia To Phase Out Cheques By 2030 As Payment Systems Begin To Modernise

Australia To Phase Out Cheques By 2030 As Payment Systems Begin To Modernise

No more cheques will be cashed after 2030 as the treasurer signs off on an end date for the paper-based payment.