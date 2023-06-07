The Bureau of Meteorology Has Placed Australia On ‘El Nino’ Alert

For those who don't know, 'El Nino' can have a major effect on our weather across all seasons.

It can reduce rainfall, push daytime temperatures up in Winter and Spring, and increase the risk of heat waves, bushfires and coral bleaching on the Great Barrier Reef.

The updates by the bureau came through on Tuesday night, where they reported there was now “roughly three times the normal chance" of an 'El Nino' shaping since 2016.

This follows back-to-back 'El Nino' events, which saw higher rainfall and lower temperatures across eastern Australia. In the past, the bureau had previously listed Australia on the El Nino watch.

There is also evidence to suggest that Australia has already started to dry after 3 years of above-average national rainfall. May of this year was the second driest May ever recorded.