The Bunnings Snag Just Got An Upgrade With This Amazing Sauce Machine

Customers at one Bunnings were blown away after they noticed a robotic machine dispensing mustard and tomato sauce over their sausage.

The futuristic twist on the humble snag went viral after TikTok user Shades McCarthy shared the clip, amassing over 600k views.

“Bunnings snags living in 2050,” McCarthy captioned the post.

Many who saw the now-viral video on TikTok were blown away by the machine, but not everyone was impressed with the sauce options.

“They chose mustard instead of BBQ to load into the machine? What?!” said one commenter.

“Minus 10 points no BBQ sauce," said another.

The Saucebot was created by Melbourne’s Connected Community Hackerspace (CCHS), and was introduced fully to Bunnings’ Hawthorn store last year.

The machine allows customers to push big red or yellow buttons, triggering the Suacebot to dispense the desired sauce evenly over a snag.

“It took about a month of casual pottering to get the project from joke to condiment spewing machine of doom,” CCHS President Shane Rogers told Ruth Barber.

“There have been a few mutters about robot overlords taking over the world and rather more inquiries about an onion dispenser,” he said.

“Everybody seems to love it, even if they don’t always get how it’s supposed to be used.”