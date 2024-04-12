The Blair Witch Project Is Getting A Remake 25 Years On

This is the news CEO of horror production company Blumhouse Productions, Jason Blum, has announced at CinemaCon in Las Vegas. Blumhouse Productions have had a string of hits in the horror genre with Paranormal Activity, Five Nights at Freddy’s and M3GAN.

The original movie told the story of three fictional filmmakers hiking in Maryland to film a documentary about the mythical “Blair Witch” and many claim it’s the first film marketed by the internet.

The “Found footage” element of the film had many believing it was real, and the shaky camera work had many in the cinema vomit due to motion sickness.

The original grossed $248 million at the box office, over 4000 times what it cost to make, prompting sequels and countless parodies.

The new film's distributors, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, will be the first in a multi-picture deal with Blumhouse to “reimagine” horror classics, so expect to see a remake of Chucky hitting cinemas soon.