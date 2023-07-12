The Biggest Cruise Ship In The World Is Set To Open And It Has Been Called A ‘Monstrosity’

Plenty of people love a cruise. Taking a quick trip out to sea, having a cocktail on the back deck, enjoying a game of shuffleboard or watching a comedian struggle to make double entendres as the ship sways back in forth in rough seas and audience members reach for the sick bags around you, it’s a fun time on a cruise ship. Well, now there is a brand-new boat which will be the biggest cruise ship in the world.

From the Royal Caribbean International cruise line and called the ‘Icon of the Seas’, the Independent reports that this nearly 1,200-foot-long cruiser will hit the high seas in January 2024. It will consist of 19 floors of cruising fun and will hold up to 5,600 passengers with 2,350 crew. Plus, there will be plenty to enjoy on this behemoth with 20 different places to chow down, 15 bars and the world’s largest water park at sea. There are so many fun things to do you’ll forget you are floating in the middle of the ocean.

But not everyone is a fan; over on Twitter (Which is the sinking ship of social media sites), people have called ‘The Icon’ a monstrosity. The amount of stuff on board made many Twitters feel uncomfortable, with one person saying, “I’m sorry, but this is a nightmare.” And another commenting That does NOT look relaxing...at all,” While others compared the vessel to the spaceship from Wall-E.

To be fair, it does look a bit full-on and could be a bit crowded. Why not just go to a restaurant or water park on land and not risk sinking into the ocean and being eaten by a shark?