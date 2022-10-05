The Project

The 'Big Rainbow', Australia's Newest Big Icon, To Find New Home In Daylesford, Victoria

The western Victorian town of Daylesford has been voted as the home of the 'Big Rainbow', Australia's newest and first big icon celebrating LGBTQIA+ pride in a regional location.

After over 16,000 public votes, the regional town of Daylesford, VIC, reigned supreme to be the home of the Big Rainbow, beating out Broome in WA, Hay in NSW and Katherine in the NT.   

   

The town has hosted the Chillout Festival since 1997, regional Australia's largest country queer pride event, and in March, the town appointed its first LGBTQIA+ committee.  

   

"The rainbow icon is a beacon for inclusion," Mayor of Hepburn Shire Council, Tim Drylie, said.  

   

"It's a joyous symbol we all associate with hope."  

   

Cr Drylie has encouraged other regional and rural communities to platform "progressive, inclusive voices".  

   

"Everyone benefits. It lifts people up; they feel more involved in their communities and are more likely to get involved," he said.  

   

"There are lots of reasons to be supporting these sorts of initiatives."  

   

Making its debut in Sydney earlier this year, the rainbow measures 12-meters wide and six meters tall.  

The four potential locations for the Big Rainbow. (Supplied: Hepburn Shire Council)

   

The precise location of the Big Rainbow is yet to be decided, with four options put to a community survey.  

   

"We need to consider things like heritage, environment, and get the social license right so that it's located somewhere that we can be really proud of," Cr Drylie said. 

