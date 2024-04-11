The Project

The Beloved Polly Waffle Has Been Reimagined As A New Bite-Sized Snack

A beloved Aussie snack has returned to supermarket shelves with a new twist on the classic Aussie treat.

The original Polly Waffle was a chocolate bar filled with wafers and marshmallows and was discontinued by Nestlé 2009 to the disappointment of many. 

Now, the chocolate treat has returned as a brand new product called Polly Waffle Bites.

Australian confectionery manufacturer Menz have been working on the new Polly Waffle offering for years, after signing a deal to buy the brand for an undisclosed sum in 2019. 

“It’s been over ten years since customers last saw Polly Waffle on shelves, and we’re thrilled to bring an iconic Aussie treat back into their hands in the form of the Polly Waffle Bites,” Phil Sims, the Menz CEO, said.

“We can’t wait to see people enjoy the Bites as they make their way to stores across the country in the days and weeks ahead.”

Polly Waffle Bites will begin rolling out nationwide from 12th April, with 125g packs costing $5.50.

