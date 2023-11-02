The Project

The Beatles Set To Release Their Final Ever Song With A Video Including 'Unseen' Footage

The Beatles will release their final ever song on Thursday, and the video for it will include "unseen" footage of the band.

The song, 'Now and Then', was written and sung by John Lennon. Parts of the song were sourced from a Lennon vocal and piano demo recorded in the late 1970s, using technology to extricate and isolate his voice - will be released on Thursday, while the music video will debut on Friday.

The original recording was given to the remaining Beatles in 1994 by Yoko Ono following Lennon's death in 1980, along with 'Free As A Bird' and 'Real Love'. The band released the other two songs in the same decades.

During this period, Harrison, Sir Paul and Sir Ringo recorded new parts and completed a rough mix for Now And Then in 1995 with producer and musician Jeff Lynne.

However, the band did not release the song, citing issues extracting Lennon's vocals and piano in a clear mix due to limited technology at the time. Harrison later died in November 2001 aged 58.

