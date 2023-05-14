'The Bachelor' Is Heading To Melbourne For The First Time

Filming will move from its base in Sydney to the Victorian capital.

Osher Günsberg will once again be helping the romantic hopefuls on their quest for love.

“The secret with longevity in any relationship is to never take the other person for granted, and always be ready to re-invent the relationship as your needs change over time,” Günsberg said.

“The relationship between The Bachelor franchise and our audience is no different, and taking this love story to Melbourne builds on the world-first season we have just seen, allowing us to take Australia’s most romantic dating show to places it has never been before.”

Caroline Swift, Head of Entertainment, Warner Bros. International Television Production Australia, said Melbourne provides “the perfect backdrop for love to blossom”.

“A beautiful, sophisticated city filled with incredible restaurants, secret sexy bars, art galleries, live music, the list goes on,” she said.

“This season will highlight all that this incredible city has to offer for the most romantic series yet.”