The Australian Federal Government Accidentally Leaked The Plot To The New Godzilla Movie Being Filmed In Queensland

Forget Wikileaks, the Australian Government have just accidentally revealed the plot to the new Godzilla movie.

The Australian Government have just exposed a massive hole in their own national security by admitting they accidentally revealed the plot for the next Godzilla movie last March.

To be fair, the plot involves Godzilla fighting oversized monsters. No one needed Julian Assange on the case for that one.

So don’t stress. I don’t think they’ll be leaving the back door to Pine Gap unlocked quite yet.

Let’s go back. To be clear, our Government also doesn’t suddenly think it’s Richard Wilkins or Angela Bishop. They’re not Hollywood gossip hounds.

Don’t ring Parliament House to ask if there will be a Sex in the City 3.

For context: Earlier this year, the Government announced the monster movie sequel would be filmed in Australia, boosting job opportunities.

(Especially for any 200-foot-tall lizard stunt doubles.)

Then, according to a spokesperson, there was an “internal mistake”, when the story description was inserted “in error” to the news story on the department’s website. The story description “was not supplied or approved by the studio. It was an internal mistake.”

So, considering the name of the movie is “Godzilla vs Kong 2”, apparently someone in there just made a very, very educated guess.

This was back in March, so this action was made during the previous Morrison government. Which means it’s up there with some of the more competent decisions of that regime.

The movie is currently being filmed in Queensland, so let’s hope neither Godzilla nor Kong gets near too much Bundaberg rum, or all of the fight sequences might be full of coward punches.

