The AI Pin That Uses 'Laser Ink' Instead Of A Screen

In a little over a decade, smartphones have come to dominate the lives of more than 20 million Aussies.

Many of us couldn’t imagine a world without them.

Now, we’re being told the next tech revolution has arrived.

It’s a wearable projector made by startup company, ‘Humane’, begun by a team of ex-Apple top dogs.

Instead of a screen, the body-worn pin shoots laser ink straight onto the palm of your hand.

And get this: there are no apps! Instead, this jumped-up brooch conjures an ‘AI experience’.

So there will be no more cross-eyed scrolling to order a late-night Uber home and Maccas on arrival.

The pin will instead listen to your drunken slurs, presume you’re completely trolleyed, and organise a taxi and McNuggets!

It’ll know you better than you know yourself!

And the ultrawide RGB camera doesn’t just do photos and videos, it scans the world around.

It can tell you if those sneakers in the shop are cheaper online, and it even calculates the nutritional value of your lunch.

Naturally, not everyone is convinced. 

The first version was dropped in the U.S. this week and is selling for about AU$1,100, with a monthly $40 subscription fee.

So is it time to dump the smartphone, or is this one tech revolution we can sit out?

