The Actual Meaning Of ‘Turn Halfway Through Cooking’ Has Been Revealed And It Seems We’ve All Been Fooled

TikToker Bea, who goes by @beahaving on the app, took to the platform on Valentine’s Day to share a video of her checking in on her fries as they worked towards golden and crunchy perfection in the oven.

The video shows Bea removing the fries from the oven, and then proceeding to compromise her fingertips by individually turning each fry over, one by one, before returning the tray into the oven.

Sounds like someone following the seemingly simple instruction to ‘turn halfway through cooking’, right? Wrong.

Her caption reads: "This is the first time I considered that this isn't what the bag means by turn halfway through cooking."

And with that, prepare to never look at your delicious oven-baked fries the same way ever again.

Other TikToker’s swarmed to Bea’s confused post to weigh in on the issue and discuss what the cooking instruction ‘turn halfway through cooking?’ really means.

One user who embraces the lazy, but efficient technique said "I always just shook the pan around??"

"I don't do anything it says on the bag i just put it in the oven really high and leave it until i sense it might be ready," another added.

A third go in on the action, stating "I got an air fryer to avoid this. Just give it an unnecessarily aggressive shake."

And then a fourth person finally realised the true meaning of the instructions, and maybe even of life. "Wait, are we supposed to turn the tray????????"

And suddenly it all makes sense. Ovens have an uneven heat distribution, meaning in order for your tasty bag of frozen carbohydrates to cook evenly, the tray would need to be rotated midway.

We’ll leave you with this final TikToker’s thoughts, who we think perfectly encapsulates our collective thoughts at this time, "I'm so mad rn are you serious how did I not realise."