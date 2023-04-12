The Project

The 100ML Liquid Rule Could Soon Be Removed In Australian Airports

The 100-millilitre rule for liquids on international flights might be a thing of the past by 2025.

New high-tech scanners are being rolled out across Australian airports, with some already in place.

It means passengers no longer have to remove electronics and keep liquids in separate bags.

The U.K. is already on track to remove the limit, with London Gatwick Airport joining Teesside Airport in having the new rules.

The former government began implementing changes to Australian airports in 2018, with the aim for all airports in the country to be fitted out with the new scanners by 2025.

“Many Australian airports have begun installing computed tomography (CT) X-ray equipment,” a spokesperson from the Department of Home Affairs told news.com.au.

“These X-rays produce high-quality 3D images, which means that laptops can remain in bags for screening and provide a better experience for travellers.

“At this point in time there are no changes to the restrictions placed on powders, liquids, aerosols and gels on flights taking off from Australian international airports.”

The 100-millilitre rule came into effect worldwide in 2006, after a lot was uncovered to target transatlantic aircraft using explosive liquids disguised as soft drinks.

