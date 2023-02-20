The Project

The 10 Dog Breeds Every Dog Lover Needs To Know About If They Aren’t Fans Of Finding Fur Everywhere

Sick of constantly finding dog hair everywhere? Well, these are the best low-maintenance dog breeds for you.

We all love our fur babies more than anything , but sometimes there can be too much of the ‘fur’ part!

Constantly finding your pooch's hair in your food or on your clothes  or on your furniture (does it ever end?) is not that appealing.

It can also be difficult for some dog owners to properly give their pooches the proper care that they need when it comes to grooming.

If you’re someone who is concerned about not being able to provide proper care or someone who is ultra concerned about their allergies, there are some dog breeds that can suit your needs better than others.

According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), while there is no truly hypoallergenic dog breed, some are less likely to cause symptoms than others.

Here are the 10 best low-maintenance dog breeds for you to consider:

  1. Poodles
  2. Cockapoos
  3. Labradoodles
  4. Mini Schnauzer
  5. Bichon Frise
  6. Mexican Hairless Dog
  7. Basenjis
  8. Greyhounds
  9. Whippets
  10. Italian Greyhounds
