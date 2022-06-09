Thailand has officially dropped cannabis from its list of controlled drugs, becoming the first country in Asia to take marijuana off its list of banned substances.

The new rule will allow people to grow cannabis plants at home after notifying their local government, but the plants will have to be of medical grade and used exclusively for medicinal purposes.

Cannabis was legalized in 2018, but has been closely regulated, with several restrictions gradually easing since. The Thai government is hoping a new cannabis industry will blossom, generating hundreds of millions of dollars directly each year, also attracting tourists.

The use of cannabis for commercial purposes will require a license under the new rules.

With around a third of its labour force working in agriculture, it is expected to see a solid income for the country.

Thailand became the first country in Southeast Asia in 2018 to legalise cannabis for medical research and use, despite harsh penalties towards illegal drugs around the region.

"It is an opportunity for people and the state to earn income from marijuana and hemp," Thailand's Health Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said in a Facebook post.

"Roasted marijuana chicken, 300 baht ($12) per piece. Anyone can sell it if they obey the law," Mr Anutin added.