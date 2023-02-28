The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

TGA Recalls 55 Cough Medicines Across Australia Over Safety Concerns

TGA Recalls 55 Cough Medicines Across Australia Over Safety Concerns

Cough medicines containing pholcodine are being recalled from Australian pharmacies due to safety concerns.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration on Tuesday cancelled the 55 products from the Australian Register of Therapeutic Goods and ordered the recall.

It's due to an increased risk of anaphylactic reaction when pholcodine-containing products are combined with medicines used during general anaesthesia.

Pholcodine is used in a wide range of over-the-counter products, including syrups and lozenges, to treat dry cough.

It is also used in products that treat cold and flu symptoms.

"It is difficult to reliably predict who may be at risk of anaphylaxis during anaesthesia, and some patients may not know if they have taken pholcodine medicines recently," TGA head John Skerritt said in a statement.

"In addition, while surgical facilities may ask about which prescription medicines a patient is taking, they may not ask about over-the-counter products."

The TGA began investigating the medicines after the European Medicines Agency recommended withdrawing the products' European marketing authorisations.

The TGA has so far received 50 reports of Australian cases of suspected pholcodine-related anaphylactic reactions, including one death.

Consumers should ask their doctor or pharmacist for advice on safer alternatives to treat a dry cough, Professor Skerritt said.

"If you will need general anaesthesia and have taken pholcodine in the past 12 months, I advise you to tell your health professional," he said.

"Health professionals should also check whether patients scheduled to undergo general anaesthesia have used pholcodine in the previous 12 months."

Boxer Jake Paul Confuses Fans With His A$368,000 Missing Tattoo
NEXT STORY

Boxer Jake Paul Confuses Fans With His A$368,000 Missing Tattoo

Advertisement

Related Articles

Boxer Jake Paul Confuses Fans With His A$368,000 Missing Tattoo

Boxer Jake Paul Confuses Fans With His A$368,000 Missing Tattoo

Boxing superstar Jake Paul got the world’s first disappearing tattoo. Or did he?
Foo Fighters Frontman Dave Grohl Seen Cooking BBQ For 16 Hours To Feed Homeless

Foo Fighters Frontman Dave Grohl Seen Cooking BBQ For 16 Hours To Feed Homeless

As if Dave Grohl couldn’t be any cooler, the Foo Fighters frontman just spent 16 hours on the BBQ cooking ribs and brisket for 450 homeless people.
We Got Some New Words for 2023, Including Petfluencer & Digital Nomad

We Got Some New Words for 2023, Including Petfluencer & Digital Nomad

If you love dictionaries, if you’re someone who gets excited about adjectives and conjunctions – right now is the most wonderful time of the year; it’s new word addition time!
Venus And Jupiter To Create A Spectacle In The Night Sky, And Appear As If They Are Almost Touching

Venus And Jupiter To Create A Spectacle In The Night Sky, And Appear As If They Are Almost Touching

The two brightest planets in our sky will be treating us to a planetary conjunction, with Jupiter and Venus to appear as if they are almost touching.
Bondi Beach Isn't Australia's Best Beach, According To Best Beaches Of The World List

Bondi Beach Isn't Australia's Best Beach, According To Best Beaches Of The World List

Bondi Beach isn't the best beach in the world or even the best beach in Australia.