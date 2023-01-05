The Project

Texas Twins Born On Different Days AND Different Years

Newborn twins Annie Jo Scott and Effie Rose Scott were born on New Year’s Eve 2022 and New Year’s Day 2023.

The baby girls were born six minutes apart.

Annie Jo was born at 11:55 pm on December 31 2022.

Effie Rose was born at 12:01 am on January 1 2023.

Mum Kali Scott told Good Morning America, “I love the unique aspect that they get to go forward with a little bit of individualism right out of the gates.”

Scott and her husband Cliff were expecting their daughters on January 11.

However, Scott had to be hospitalised after a check-up appointment on December 29 to monitor her blood pressure.

“We had joked at that point, once we realised that we weren’t going to leave the hospital without babies, that wouldn’t it be funny,” Scott said. “We had a couple of friends who said the same thing, and then it ended up happening that way.”

“I had been thinking, you know, so traditional of one birthday, but now it’s two totally different birthdays,” Scott said. “One will get to celebrate New year’s Ever going out and gets to celebrate New Year’s Day and the new year coming in.”

“We’re going to have to start celebrating New Year’s a little differently now.”

Aussie Teen Shares Perfectly-Timed Google Maps Prank

