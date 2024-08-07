Texas Middle School Bans Students From Wearing All Black To Help Their Mental Health

Charles Middle School in El Paso sent out letters to parents outlining the new dress code policy.

The letter stated that they would not allow students to wear all-black clothing because it is “associated with depression and mental health issues and/or criminality.”

President of the El Paso Teachers Associaton Norma De La Rosa explained to KFOX14 that teachers notice a sudden change in students when they go from dressing in colour to wearing all black, believing them to be depressed or stressed.

“What they are not allowing is for students to wear clothing that is black from top to bottom,” she said.

“They can wear black shorts to go to PE. They can wear it on free dress day, but they just cannot wear it from top to bottom.”

However, parents slammed the all-black ban, saying that the colour of their children’s clothing has nothing to do “with your ability to do anything or feeling any emotion.”

“Making students wear a different colour isn’t going to magically make them a completely different person,” another parent said.

De La Rosa added that parents should read the dress code policy “very, very carefully.”

“So, the colours are not so much to prevent or stop mental health issues. You can have the most colourful dress on and still be suffering through depression,” she said.