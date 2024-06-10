The Project

Texas Court Rules Books With 'Butts And Farts' Cannot Be Banned In Public Libraries

An appeals court has ruled Texas libraries cannot ban texts that include the words "butt" or "fart".

The conservative Texas court ruled that government entities, such as school boards or public libraries, cannot ban or censor books they don't agree with.

The case was brought to the appellate court after patrons of the Llano County public library sued to have a list of banned books reinstated.

Originally, parents had complained about books that included "butts and farts", leading officials to then request any material containing "pornographic filth" be removed.

Included in the titles banned were a book about a farting leprechaun, a book about a transgender teen, a book on puberty and two books about the history of racism in the U.S..

A district court originally ruled in favor of the parents that complained, but a Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals upheld an injunction to reinstate the books into libraries, ruling they must be returned to shelves within 24 hours.

"Librarians may consider books' contents in making curation decisions," judges ruled.

"Their discretion, however, must be balanced against patrons' First Amendment rights... a book may not be removed for the sole—or a substantial— reason that the decisionmaker does not wish patrons to be able to access the book's viewpoint or message."

