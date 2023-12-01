Tesla Starts Delivery Of Controversial Cybertrucks

CEO Elon Musk hosted a delivery event at the Tesla factory in Texas, calling the vehicle a “handy truck” and assuring the crowd it is “not just some grandstanding showpiece”.

The much-delayed trucks arrived two years behind schedule, and have been widely critiqued for their unique design of sharp angles, bulletproof doors and stainless steel body.

The delivery of the first trucks coincided with the first release of the vehicles specs and price estimation, with the cheapest model set to cost $60,990 USD, with the top-of-the-line Cyberbeast coming in at $99,990 USD, expected to be released in 2024.

The starting price will be close to $20,000 more than what Musk claimed at the Cybertruck’s initial reveal in 2019.

Tesla now lists estimated purchase prices for all Cybertruck models on its website, before any tax credits.