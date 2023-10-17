The Project

'Terror' Shooting Sees Euro Qualifier Abandoned In Belgium

The Euro 2024 qualifier between Belgium and Sweden has been suspended at halftime and subsequently abandoned following the shooting dead of two Swedes in Brussels.

Belgium raised its terror alert to the highest level on Monday as a man in a video on social media claimed he was the assailant and that he was from the Islamic State.

With the score at 1-1 at halftime in the Group F game, the Swedes requested the match be abandoned.

The suspected assailant fled the scene after the shooting as a football match between Belgium and Sweden was about to start, triggering a massive manhunt and prompting Belgium to raise its terror alert to the highest level.

A Belgian federal prosecutor said there was no evidence the attacker, who was still on the loose, had any link to the recent renewed conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants.

