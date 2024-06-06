The Project

Tensions Soar After Israeli's March For Jerusalem Flag Day

Thousands of Israelis have marched through Jerusalem's Muslim quarter for the annual 'Jerusalem Flag Day' which marks Israel's capture of East Jerusalem in 1967.

The event has led to violence in the past.  This year, it brought fresh tensions over the war in Gaza to the surface.

Scuffles broke out as some marchers chanted racist anti-Arab abuse and clashed with police.

The leader of Hamas says the group will demand a permanent end to the war in Gaza and Israeli withdrawal as part of a ceasefire plan, dealing an apparent blow to a truce proposal touted last week by US President Joe Biden.

Israel, meanwhile, said there would be no halt to fighting during ceasefire talks, and launched a new assault on a central section of the Gaza Strip near the last city yet to be stormed by its tanks.

Marathon Runner Liam Adams Books Ticket To Paris Olympics

After weeks of uncertainty, Aussie marathon runner Liam Adams is headed to the Paris Olympics.
Australian athletes competing at the Paris Olympics can expect some home comforts to help maximise their performance, including their beloved Vegemite spread.
A Spirit Airlines passenger whose luggage went missing used her Apple Watch to track her suitcase to an airport worker’s home.
One Western Australian person was responsible for nearly half of the 51,589 complaints made about aircraft noise in 2023.
An American TikToker has left Aussies giggling after discovering the ultimate ‘chic’ summer essential; the humble Havaianas.