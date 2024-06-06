Tensions Soar After Israeli's March For Jerusalem Flag Day

The event has led to violence in the past. This year, it brought fresh tensions over the war in Gaza to the surface.

Scuffles broke out as some marchers chanted racist anti-Arab abuse and clashed with police.

The leader of Hamas says the group will demand a permanent end to the war in Gaza and Israeli withdrawal as part of a ceasefire plan, dealing an apparent blow to a truce proposal touted last week by US President Joe Biden.

Israel, meanwhile, said there would be no halt to fighting during ceasefire talks, and launched a new assault on a central section of the Gaza Strip near the last city yet to be stormed by its tanks.