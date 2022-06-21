Tensions Mount As Baggage Delays See A Mountain Of Luggage Form In London

Forget summer hiking in the European Alps; you may need to settle for the growing heights of 'Mount Baggage' or 'Mont Bagage' as they say in French.

After a technical error at Heathrow over the weekend, which caused a backlog of unclaimed luggage dubbed 'Baggage Mountain' to pile up, thousands of travellers are now facing flight cancellations.

According to The Guardian, Heathrow asked carriers at Terminals 2 and 3 to cut about 10% of their schedules on Monday to help limit the problems that resulted in thousands of passengers' baggage piling up unclaimed over the weekend.

The airport said that 30 flights and 5,000 passengers were affected on Monday after many had faced lost or delayed bags from international flights.

And, if it wasn't stressful enough, Gatwick and Amsterdam have announced they will cap the number of flights throughout the summer season. The schedule change is a preemptive move to avoid further cancellations and delays.

In response to the caps on flights, EasyJet has announced it was "proactively consolidating" a number of flights to give customers time to review their trips and offer an opportunity to rebook as Gatwick and Amsterdam are two of their most significant operating airports.

Meanwhile, according to The Guardian, airports capping flights could face legal challenges from service companies to recover the costs of recruiting staff who may no longer be needed.

Warwick Brady, the chief executive of the aviation services company Swissport, told Reuters: "I think that there's going to be some challenges, I suspect legally, to putting caps on airlines.

If a technical error caused 'Baggage Mountain', I would imagine the other caps and legalities facing airports, travellers, and staff has created a volcanic eruption of emotions.

To the airport bar!