The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Tensions Mount As Baggage Delays See A Mountain Of Luggage Form In London

Tensions Mount As Baggage Delays See A Mountain Of Luggage Form In London

Tensions have hit a new high at Heathrow Airport and across Europe.

Forget summer hiking in the European Alps; you may need to settle for the growing heights of 'Mount Baggage' or 'Mont Bagage' as they say in French.

 

 After a technical error at Heathrow over the weekend, which caused a backlog of unclaimed luggage dubbed 'Baggage Mountain' to pile up, thousands of travellers are now facing flight cancellations.

 

According to The Guardian, Heathrow asked carriers at Terminals 2 and 3 to cut about 10% of their schedules on Monday to help limit the problems that resulted in thousands of passengers' baggage piling up unclaimed over the weekend.

 

The airport said that 30 flights and 5,000 passengers were affected on Monday after many had faced lost or delayed bags from international flights.

 

And, if it wasn't stressful enough, Gatwick and Amsterdam have announced they will cap the number of flights throughout the summer season. The schedule change is a preemptive move to avoid further cancellations and delays.

 

 In response to the caps on flights, EasyJet has announced it was "proactively consolidating" a number of flights to give customers time to review their trips and offer an opportunity to rebook as Gatwick and Amsterdam are two of their most significant operating airports.

 

Meanwhile, according to The Guardian, airports capping flights could face legal challenges from service companies to recover the costs of recruiting staff who may no longer be needed.

 

Warwick Brady, the chief executive of the aviation services company Swissport, told Reuters: "I think that there's going to be some challenges, I suspect legally, to putting caps on airlines.

 

If a technical error caused 'Baggage Mountain', I would imagine the other caps and legalities facing airports, travellers, and staff has created a volcanic eruption of emotions.

 

To the airport bar!

Copenhagen Mass Shooting Leaves 3 Dead, Harry Styles 'Devastated' As Concert Is Cancelled
NEXT STORY

Copenhagen Mass Shooting Leaves 3 Dead, Harry Styles 'Devastated' As Concert Is Cancelled

Advertisement

Related Articles

Copenhagen Mass Shooting Leaves 3 Dead, Harry Styles 'Devastated' As Concert Is Cancelled

Copenhagen Mass Shooting Leaves 3 Dead, Harry Styles 'Devastated' As Concert Is Cancelled

Police in Denmark say three people were killed and three are in a critical condition, while a 22-year-old Danish man has been arrested after being detained near the site.
Rain-Ravaged Sydney Communities Should Brace For Worst Flooding In 18 Months, Government Says

Rain-Ravaged Sydney Communities Should Brace For Worst Flooding In 18 Months, Government Says

Rain-ravaged communities in Greater Sydney should brace for what could be the worst flooding in the past 18 months, the federal emergency management minister says. 
Anthony Albanese Meets President Zelensky In Ukraine, Pledging $100M In Aid

Anthony Albanese Meets President Zelensky In Ukraine, Pledging $100M In Aid

Anthony Albanese made a surprise, historic visit to Kyiv, Ukraine, meeting president Zelensky for the first time in person.
Friends' Co-Creator To Donate $4 Million After Becoming 'Embarrassed' About The Show's Lack Of Diversity

Friends' Co-Creator To Donate $4 Million After Becoming 'Embarrassed' About The Show's Lack Of Diversity

One of the co-creator of ‘Friends’ has donated $4 million after admitting she is “embarrassed” by the show’s whiteness.
Venice To Start Charging Visitors An Entry Free

Venice To Start Charging Visitors An Entry Free

Listen up, globetrotters: from 16 January 2023 you’ll have to pay to visit Venice.