Tens Of Thousands Still Stranded At Burning Man Festival

On Monday (Tuesday AEST), event organisers said it was still too wet for a safe mass departure of campers vans and other vehicles.

They said they hoped traffic could begin flowing later in the day with the help of sunny and mostly clear skies, asking revellers to delay their exit to ease traffic on the main road.

For days, up to 70,000 people were ordered to stay put and conserve food and water as officials closed the roads, requiring vehicles to stay put.

According to officials, one person died at the event and an investigation is underway.

Attendees have been asked not to walk out of the Black Rock Desert about 177 kilometres north of Reno.

The festival was closed to vehicles when more than 1.3 centimetres of rain fell on Friday.

The road closures came just before “The Man” was set ablaze on Saturday night.

The event usually culminates in the torching of the large wooden effigy shaped like a man and a wooden temple structure during the final two nights.

This year the fires were postponed to Monday night as authorities worked to reopen exit routes.

US President Joe Biden told reporters on Sunday that he was aware of the situation, including the death, and the White House was in touch with local authorities.

Amid the flooding, revellers were urged to conserve their food and water, and most remained at the site.

Burning Man began on August 27 and had been scheduled to end Monday.