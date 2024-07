During a rally with Gustavo Heide in the quarter-final, Halys fell to the ground, but instead of laying down and accepting defeat on the point, he smashed a forehand across the court from the ground.

While Heide was able to get his racquet to the ball, it sailed long, and Halys won the point, much to the delight of the crowd!

And while he won that match, Halys went on to be defeated by Italian Mattero Berrittini in the Final, 63- 61.