Tennis Legend Rafael Nadal Set To Retire In 2024

Spanish superstar Rafael Nadal says he intends to retire in 2024 after announcing his admission from this year's French Open.

22-time Grand Slam tennis champion Rafael Nadal yesterday announced an indefinite leave from the game, citing a hip injury that had not healed properly.

While speaking to the media, Rafa also made the shocking omission that 2024 may be the last time we see the tennis legend in action.

"It's not a decision I'm taking; it's a decision my body is taking," said the 36-year-old.

Nadal said he also expects to miss Wimbledon and the US Open to ensure his body is healed correctly.

"My goal and my ambition is to try and stop and give myself an opportunity to enjoy the next year that will probably be my last year in the professional tour," the former world number one said.

"That is my idea, but I can't say 100 per cent it will be like this, but my idea and my motivation is to try to enjoy and say goodbye to all the tournaments that have been important to me.

"To enjoy being competitive and something that today is not possible. I believe, if I keep going now, I will not be able to make it happen."

