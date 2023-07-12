The Project

Tennis Icon Naomi Osaka Welcomes Baby Girl

Former World No.1 and two-time Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka is officially a mum after giving birth to a baby girl in Los Angeles.

Her boyfriend, American rapper Cordae, broke the news during his latest show in Canada.

The Japanese superstar announced she was pregnant in January as she withdrew from the Australian Open.

In the statement she posted on Instagram, Osaka said, "The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that it's the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun."

"These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I've dedicated my life to. I realise that life is so short, and I don't take any moments for granted; every day is a new blessing and adventure."

In June, Osaka posted on Instagram that she was expecting a daughter.The photo shows Osaka celebrating the news with the words 'a little princess is on the way' behind her.

The name of the baby girl has not yet been disclosed.

Osaka is still planning to play the Australian Open in 2024 and has eyes on the Olympics in Paris.



