The Spaniard beat Casper Ruud 6-4 2-6 7-6 6-3, which means he is now the youngest ever men’s world number one.

The change in number 1 was inevitable after Daniil Medvedev exited early from the tournament.

Alcaraz’s win means he has taken over the record for youngest world number 1, which was previously held by Lleyton Hewitt, who won the U.S. Open at 20 years and 268 days.

Alcaraz is 19 years and 130 days.