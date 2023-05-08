Tennis Fans Fire Up Over Cake Sizes Following Madrid Open Finals

Tennis has had its fair share of scandals over the years.

In 2011 Daniel Koellerer received a lifetime ban for match-fixing; in 2017, five-time Grand Slam winner Maria Sharapova failed a drugs test, and there was that time when probably the greatest player ever was deported from Australia due to some vaccine-related visa issues, making the Federal Court of Australia the only court on which he has a losing record.

But, perhaps now, the sport has been rocked by its greatest scandal: Cake Gate.

For years, female tennis players have fought for equal pay, and great strides have been made to ensure that both men and women receive equal prize money at grand slam events.

However, it seems there is still work to do to ensure equality between the sexes, and birthday cake is the new battleground.

Over the weekend at the Madrid Open, local hero Carlos Alzcaraz beat his opponent Borna Coric on the centre court to make it through to the final.

To make the day even better, it also happened to be Alcaraz’s birthday, so tournament organisers presented him with a two-tiered cake in front of an adoring crowd with golden icing that read “Feliz Cumple! Carlitos!” which this writer knows translates to “Happy Birthday! Carlitos!” because I’ve completed a few lessons in Duolingo. It’s all pretty wholesome stuff, and that’s where the story should end.

However, little did the organisers of the Madrid Open know that they had kicked off a mighty furore on the internet, the likes of which we tend to see several times a day.

You see, it just so happened to be second-ranked player Aryna Sabalenka’s birthday as well, and she, too, was presented with a cake by the organisers of the event. Alas, her cake was not as big! Whereas Alcaraz’s cake was two tiers, Sabalenka’s cake was only one tier!

World number 27 Bianca Andreescu commented on the photo, “That doesn’t look right,” while world number 17 Victoria Azarenka tweeted, “couldn’t be more accurate on the treatment”, presumably referencing the way that female tennis players receive less recognition than their male counterparts.

Tournament director Feliciano Lopez was quick to shut down the controversy, tweeting to Azarenka:

“I’m surprised by this reaction after this gesture! 1. Carlos had just won his match to reach the final. 2. He was playing on centre court. 3. The tournament is played in Spain, even though it is an international event.”

Lopez also referenced the fact that male player Holger Rune was gifted a similarly nebbish cake to Sabalenka when it was his birthday last week, reinforcing his defence that the Madrid Open simply likes Spanish players more.

Ultimately, it does seem kind of reasonable for a Spanish tournament to give cake priority to Spanish players in the same way they give them centre court. They can hopefully put this controversy to bed by giving Spanish tennis player Paula Badosa a tour-tiered cake when she turns 26 on 15 November this year.