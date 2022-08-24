The Project

Tennis Fan Sues Nick Kyrgios After Outburst During Wimbledon Final

A spectator at this year's Wimbledon is taking legal action against Nick Kyrgios.

The Australian tennis player accused the woman of being "drunk out of her mind" during the Gentlemen's Singles Final.

In a statement released by her solicitors on Tuesday, Anna Palus said the 27-year-old Australian had defamed her by making "a reckless and entirely baseless allegation."

"Not only did this cause considerable harm on the day, resulting in my temporary removal from the arena, but Kyrgios's false allegation was broadcast to and read by, millions around the world, causing me and my family very substantial damage and distress," she said.

Kyrgios complained during his match against Novak Djokovic to the umpire about a fan who was talking to him between points.

"The one with the dress, the one who looks like she's had about 700 drinks, bro!" he told the umpire when asked to identify the fan.

Palus, who said she had attended the men's final with her mother, has instructed her solicitors, Brett Wilson LLP, to begin legal proceedings against Kyrgios and says any damages she wins will be donated to charity.

"I hope that Kyrgios will reflect on the harm he has caused me and my family and offer a prompt resolution to this matter," she said.

With AAP.

