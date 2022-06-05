Tennis Champion, Iga Swiatek, Baffled By Ludicrous Question From Out-Dated Journalist

Not many of us have the same physical or mental stamina required to be a professional tennis player. Most of us would struggle getting through a set without pretending we sprained an ankle so we can sit down again.

We can’t even begin to fathom the extent of the unforgiving training schedule of these athletes, but we know that most of us wouldn’t be up to it. It goes without saying that these professional tennis players would have little mental capacity for trivial nonsense.

It’s hard to put ourselves in the shoes of these athletic machines, but it wouldn’t be hard to imagine what it would be like to ask one of them a question.

There are so many things to ask! Just think about 21-year-old Polish champion, Iga Swiatek, who just won the French Open, bringing her winning streak to 35, something that hasn’t been achieved by any tennis player since 2000.

She is phenomenal. You’d think it would be hard to ask the wrong thing to her in her post-win press conference. Well, you’d be wrong.

One journalist who, keep in mind, could ask Swiatek anything she wanted, had the gall to ask her, “When you go to parties, do you wear make-up?”

Um… pardon? You pronounced, “How are you feeling after your unbelievable win?” wrong. It is 2022, how on earth are questions like these still happening?

There are only two logical explanations for a question like that. One - she was re-enacting that scene from ‘Notting Hill’ where Hugh Grant pretended he was a journalist from ‘Horse and Hound’ magazine and scrambled for a relevant question. Or two - she’s been teleported from the 1950’s.

Swiatek dismissed the question calmly and politely, however, there are many people reeling at this journalist’s sheer audacity, including tennis broadcaster Catherine Whitaker who suggested that inane and sexist questions like this ‘ruin it for everyone’. Whether you like tennis or not, a question about makeup is hard to make up for.