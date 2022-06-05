The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Tennis Champion, Iga Swiatek, Baffled By Ludicrous Question From Out-Dated Journalist

Tennis Champion, Iga Swiatek, Baffled By Ludicrous Question From Out-Dated Journalist

In the year 2022 and in the wake of the Polish tennis star’s winning streak, no one expected a journalist to ask her about her beauty regime.

Not many of us have the same physical or mental stamina required to be a professional tennis player. Most of us would struggle getting through a set without pretending we sprained an ankle so we can sit down again.

We can’t even begin to fathom the extent of the unforgiving training schedule of these athletes, but we know that most of us wouldn’t be up to it. It goes without saying that these professional tennis players would have little mental capacity for trivial nonsense.

It’s hard to put ourselves in the shoes of these athletic machines, but it wouldn’t be hard to imagine what it would be like to ask one of them a question.

There are so many things to ask! Just think about 21-year-old Polish champion, Iga Swiatek, who just won the French Open, bringing her winning streak to 35, something that hasn’t been achieved by any tennis player since 2000.

She is phenomenal. You’d think it would be hard to ask the wrong thing to her in her post-win press conference. Well, you’d be wrong.

One journalist who, keep in mind, could ask Swiatek anything she wanted, had the gall to ask her, “When you go to parties, do you wear make-up?”

Um… pardon? You pronounced, “How are you feeling after your unbelievable win?” wrong. It is 2022, how on earth are questions like these still happening?

There are only two logical explanations for a question like that. One - she was re-enacting that scene from ‘Notting Hill’ where Hugh Grant pretended he was a journalist from ‘Horse and Hound’ magazine and scrambled for a relevant question. Or two - she’s been teleported from the 1950’s.

Swiatek dismissed the question calmly and politely, however, there are many people reeling at this journalist’s sheer audacity, including tennis broadcaster Catherine Whitaker who suggested that inane and sexist questions like this ‘ruin it for everyone’. Whether you like tennis or not, a question about makeup is hard to make up for.

Use By Dates Could Disappear As U.K Supermarkets Move To The 'Sniff Test'
NEXT STORY

Use By Dates Could Disappear As U.K Supermarkets Move To The 'Sniff Test'

Advertisement

Related Articles

Use By Dates Could Disappear As U.K Supermarkets Move To The 'Sniff Test'

Use By Dates Could Disappear As U.K Supermarkets Move To The 'Sniff Test'

Some British supermarkets are thinking of scrapping use-by dates.
Our Phones Could Be The Reason Why We Are Losing Our Memory

Our Phones Could Be The Reason Why We Are Losing Our Memory

A new report has suggested that the increased reliance on our smartphones could be the reason for memory loss.
F1 Driver Guanyu Zhou Credits Halo For Saving His Life After Horrific Crash At The British Grand Prix

F1 Driver Guanyu Zhou Credits Halo For Saving His Life After Horrific Crash At The British Grand Prix

F1 driver Guanyu Zhou has credited the halo head protection system for saving his life after a horror crash during the British Grand Prix.
Health Officials Open To The Possibility Of Bringing Back Mask Mandates

Health Officials Open To The Possibility Of Bringing Back Mask Mandates

Queensland Chief Health Officer John Gerrard has admitted there is increasing pressure to bring back mask mandates.
Aussie National Treasures, The Wiggles, Have Made It To The Cover Of Rolling Stone Magazine

Aussie National Treasures, The Wiggles, Have Made It To The Cover Of Rolling Stone Magazine

The Wiggles have made history (again!) as they grace the cover of the iconic Rolling Stone magazine.