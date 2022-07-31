The Project

Tennis Ace Ash Barty Marries Garry Kissick

Retired tennis superstar Ash Barty has married her longtime partner Garry Kissick.

The 26-year-old exchanged vows in a private ceremony in Queensland earlier this month.

Barty reached the pinnacle of world tennis as No.1 during a decorated career on the WTA tour.

Her three grand slam victories included the 2020 French Open, Wimbledon in 2021 and a hometown success in this year's Australian Open.

She announced her retirement from professional tennis in March.

Barty posted a wedding day photo on her Instagram account on Saturday night.

Kissick is a trainee ­professional at Brookwater Golf Club, where the couple met seven years ago.

Barty shocked the sporting world earlier this year when she quit tennis at the age of 25.

AAP with The Project

