Tenants Fight For More Rights Against Huge Rent Increases As More People Fall Into Housing Stress

A new report confirms that pain, with the median Aussie household forking out 30 per cent of its income on rent.

That number skyrockets to well over 50 per cent for poorer households, placing them officially in housing stress.

Paulene is one of those feeling the pressure, made worse by a recent rent hike she refused to pay unless her landlord fixed her stairs which had been condemned.

“That led to my eviction. Now I’ve found a new place that’s $135 dollars more a week,” she said.

“The whole thing has been so stressful.”

“Landlords are facing mortgage pain from rate hikes, but there are reasonable rent increases and then there’s price gouging.”

“We’ve seen some markets go up by $600 a week in the past year,” said Monique Rouvellas, property law expert.

“This is not just landlords passing on the cost of high interest rates, this is deliberate gouging of the market.”

So if you’re slapped with what looks like an unreasonable rent hike, what are your rights?

Most states require landlords to give 60 days notice of a rent rise which are allowed once every six to 12 months.

If you think they’re breaking the rules you can raise it with your local civil and administrative tribunal, but there are few laws around how much owners can up the price.

So, with low income households bearing the brunt, is it time for an overhaul of our rental laws?