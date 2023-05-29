The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Tenants Fight For More Rights Against Huge Rent Increases As More People Fall Into Housing Stress

Tenants Fight For More Rights Against Huge Rent Increases As More People Fall Into Housing Stress

High migration, high interest rates, and low vacancies have created a perfect storm of housing hells and putting the squeeze on renters.

A new report confirms that pain, with the median Aussie household forking out 30 per cent of its income on rent.

That number skyrockets to well over 50 per cent for poorer households, placing them officially in housing stress.

Paulene is one of those feeling the pressure, made worse by a recent rent hike she refused to pay unless her landlord fixed her stairs which had been condemned.

“That led to my eviction. Now I’ve found a new place that’s $135 dollars more a week,” she said.

“The whole thing has been so stressful.”

“Landlords are facing mortgage pain from rate hikes, but there are reasonable rent increases and then there’s price gouging.”

“We’ve seen some markets go up by $600 a week in the past year,” said Monique Rouvellas, property law expert.

“This is not just landlords passing on the cost of high interest rates, this is deliberate gouging of the market.”

So if you’re slapped with what looks like an unreasonable rent hike, what are your rights?

Most states require landlords to give 60 days notice of a rent rise which are allowed once every six to 12 months.

If you think they’re breaking the rules you can raise it with your local civil and administrative tribunal, but there are few laws around how much owners can up the price.

So, with low income households bearing the brunt, is it time for an overhaul of our rental laws?

Australia’s International Reputation On The Line With The Voice To Parliament Referendum
NEXT STORY

Australia’s International Reputation On The Line With The Voice To Parliament Referendum

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Australia’s International Reputation On The Line With The Voice To Parliament Referendum

    Australia’s International Reputation On The Line With The Voice To Parliament Referendum

    This week, the Lower House is expected to pass the bill for the Voice to Parliament referendum.
    French Open Crowd Boo Ukrainian Tennis Player Marta Kostyuk

    French Open Crowd Boo Ukrainian Tennis Player Marta Kostyuk

    It's not always easy to keep politics out of sport.
    New Study Shows That Napping Is Beneficial For Memory Processing In Early Childhood

    New Study Shows That Napping Is Beneficial For Memory Processing In Early Childhood

    A new study has revealed that napping is beneficial for memory processing in early childhood.
    Mark McGowan Announces He Is Stepping Down As WA Premier

    Mark McGowan Announces He Is Stepping Down As WA Premier

    West Australian Premier Mark McGowan has announced his shock resignation, midway through his second term in office.
    Queen’s Music Catalogue Could Sell For More Than $1.5 Billion

    Queen’s Music Catalogue Could Sell For More Than $1.5 Billion

    Rock royalty Queen may be selling their back catalogue for an enormous sum of $1.5 billion.