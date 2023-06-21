Temperature Records Broken As Cold Snap Continues

Australia's east coast has Wednesday morning seen record-breaking temperatures, with parts of Sydney and Canberra seeing their lowest June morning in a decade.

Those in Canberra shivered awake after recording a low of -7.2C, its lowest since 2018 and the lowest June morning since 1986, according to Weatherzone meteorologist Ben Domensino.

Newcastle recorded its coldest morning in 23 years after hitting a low of 4.3C and Melbourne was hit with its lowest temperature since September last year, dropping to 4.2C.

According to Bureau of Meteorology Senior Meteorologist Miriam Bradbury, temperatures are on track to remain below average on Thursday and Friday.

"The last couple of mornings, we've seen 4-8C below the average across large parts of the east coast; tomorrow morning, we're kind of only looking at one to three degrees below average," Bradbury told Australian Associated Press.

There is good news on the horizon, with Bradbury explaining that warmer-than-average conditions were expected for the rest of winter.