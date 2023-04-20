Telstra Warned By Media Watchdog Over Breaching Consumer Protection Laws

Australia’s media watchdog, Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA), has hit Telstra with another breach after breaking consumer protection rules.

The telecommunications giant has avoided a penalty; instead, they were given a formal warning for failing to give notice to more than 5,400 customers before limiting their services.

Per federal law, providers must give at least five working days’ notice before restricting or suspending a customer’s service if they haven’t paid bills.

“Phone and internet connections are essential for our everyday lives. We use them for work, education, banking, health services and social connection,” ACMA Chair Nerida O’Loughlin said in a statement.

“With the current cost of living pressures, many Australians are doing it tough. By limiting peoples’ services without notice, Telstra likely caused these people significant additional stress.”