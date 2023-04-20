The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Telstra Warned By Media Watchdog Over Breaching Consumer Protection Laws

Telstra Warned By Media Watchdog Over Breaching Consumer Protection Laws

Telecommunications giant Telstra has been hit with a formal warning after failing to give an unpaid bills notice to more than 5,400 customers before limiting their services.

Australia’s media watchdog, Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA), has hit Telstra with another breach after breaking consumer protection rules.

The telecommunications giant has avoided a penalty; instead, they were given a formal warning for failing to give notice to more than 5,400 customers before limiting their services.

Per federal law, providers must give at least five working days’ notice before restricting or suspending a customer’s service if they haven’t paid bills.

“Phone and internet connections are essential for our everyday lives. We use them for work, education, banking, health services and social connection,” ACMA Chair Nerida O’Loughlin said in a statement.

“With the current cost of living pressures, many Australians are doing it tough. By limiting peoples’ services without notice, Telstra likely caused these people significant additional stress.”

Target Has Taken Us Down Memory Lane By Selling Popular 90s Toy Tamagotchis
NEXT STORY

Target Has Taken Us Down Memory Lane By Selling Popular 90s Toy Tamagotchis

Advertisement

Related Articles

Target Has Taken Us Down Memory Lane By Selling Popular 90s Toy Tamagotchis

Target Has Taken Us Down Memory Lane By Selling Popular 90s Toy Tamagotchis

Aussies looking for a little bit of nostalgia have noticed that Target has released a popular 90’s children’s toy, Tamagotchis.
Cost Of Living Crisis Has Hit A Classic Aussie Staple, The Chocolate Mudcake

Cost Of Living Crisis Has Hit A Classic Aussie Staple, The Chocolate Mudcake

A beloved celebration staple has been hit by inflation and the rising cost of living.
Twilight Is The Latest Movie To Get A Television Reboot

Twilight Is The Latest Movie To Get A Television Reboot

Another day, another reboot!
People With Diabetes Could Soon Take A Pain-Free Insulin Pill Instead Of Injections

People With Diabetes Could Soon Take A Pain-Free Insulin Pill Instead Of Injections

People with diabetes could one day just take a pain-free insulin pill and need fewer injections, research suggests.
Burns Survivor Sophie Delezio Announces She Is Engaged

Burns Survivor Sophie Delezio Announces She Is Engaged

Sophie Delezio has announced she’s engaged to her long-time boyfriend, Joseph Salerno.